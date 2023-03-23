Iglesias will begin the season on the injured list after he was diagnosed with low-grade inflammation in his right shoulder Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It seems relatively minor as far as shoulder injuries go, but Iglesias will be shut down from throwing for at least seven days in hopes that the soreness clears up. That would seem to indicate Iglesias could be sidelined for several weeks, though his return timeline at this point remains unclear. A.J. Minter and Joe Jimenez are candidates to fill Atlanta's closer role while Iglesias is on the shelf.