Iglesias struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Atlanta took a one-run lead in the ninth inning, and Iglesias made it stick. He'd allowed two runs in each of his last two appearances after debuting with a pair of scoreless outings. The right-hander missed the first month-plus of the season with a shoulder strain, and he's had a bit of trouble settling back into the closer role. Iglesias has an 8.31 ERA while converting two of three save chances over 4.1 innings so far.