Iglesias (shoulder) is likely to rejoin Atlanta's bullpen later this week, Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.

Iglesias hasn't allowed a baserunner in his two rehab appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett, with his most recent outing coming Sunday. He will have to show he can pitch back-to-back days before Atlanta activates him, but it sounds like that could come his next two times out. A return this weekend when the club is back home would make sense. It's possible Iglesias is eased back into closing duties, but it shouldn't be long before he's the go-to option for saves for Atlanta.