Atlanta manager Brian Snitker told reporters before Monday's game against the Cardinals that Iglesias (shoulder) has not resumed throwing, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

The original plan was for Iglesias to start throwing seven days after he was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation on March 23. That has yet to take place, and Snitker told reporters that he has been getting treatment. At this point, it seems likely Iglesias will need a rehab assignment before he's ready to return to the Atlanta bullpen.