Atlanta is hopeful Iglesias (shoulder) will only require the minimum 15 days on the injured list, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Iglesias was diagnosed with low-grade right shoulder inflammation after feeling something while playing catch Wednesday. He will be shut down for the next week before hopefully ramping things back up. "To get him right, we shut him down, will build him back and hopefully can get him sooner than later," manager Brian Snitker said. A.J. Minter is the favorite to close games for Atlanta while Iglesias is out.