Iglesias (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
The veteran right-hander suffered a shoulder strain late in camp but hopes to spend the minimum 15 days on the IL, which would allow him to return April 11. A.J. Minter is the favorite to closer games while Iglesias is sidelined, though Joe Jimenez could also be in the mix.
