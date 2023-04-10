Iglesias (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing off a mound, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Iglesias has thrown on flat ground three times, including on back-to-back days, and feels good. However, a timetable for a bullpen session and a return to the Atlanta bullpen still appears up in the air. Iglesias is working his way back from low-grade right shoulder inflammation which developed just before Opening Day. A.J. Minter has been serving as the team's primary closer with Iglesias out and it would appear he'll keep that title for a little while longer.