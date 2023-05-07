Iglesias picked up a save against the Orioles on Saturday with a perfect inning during which he struck out two batters.

Iglesias was reinstated from the injured list Friday and didn't have to wait long for his first save opportunity. The right-hander got the ninth inning in his season debut Saturday and protected a one-run lead with aplomb, throwing 10 of 13 pitches for a strike and fanning the first two batters he faced. A.J. Minter -- who filled as Atlanta's closer while Iglesias was out of commission -- handled the eighth inning and got the win Saturday, which is a further indication that Iglesias will likely have closing duties to himself moving forward.