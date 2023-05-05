Iglesias (shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Iglesias will join Atlanta ahead of their three-game series at home against the Orioles, returning to the big-league roster after opening the 2023 campaign on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder strain. He made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett, allowing one run on two hits while striking out five over three frames. The 33-year-old was acquired by Atlanta from the Angels last August via trade and appeared in 28 games out of their bullpen, producing a stellar 0.34 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with 30 strikeouts over 26.1 innings in 2022. Iglesias is the favorite to be Atlanta's closer moving forward, though he'll likely be eased back into the role in the coming weeks. With left-hander A.J. Minter struggling to a 7.47 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with two blown saves over nine save opportunities in 2023, Iglesias shouldn't have too much trouble taking over the closer role, which is music to the ears of fantasy managers.