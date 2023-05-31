Iglesias picked up the save in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Oakland, tossing a perfect ninth in which he recorded one strikeout.
Iglesias had a rocky performance Tuesday during a non-save situation, but he bounced back Thursday with a perfect outing en route to his fifth save of the year. The veteran right-hander missed the first month of the season with a shoulder strain, but he's been Atlanta's go-to closer since. A.J. Minter is 7-for-10 in save opportunities, which currently leads the team, but the majority of those chances came before Iglesias was activated.
