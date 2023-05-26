Iglesias earned a save against the Phillies on Thursday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Iglesias got the ball with Atlanta holding a three-run ninth-inning lead, and he needed just eight pitches -- seven of which were strikes -- to retire the side in order. This was the fifth straight scoreless appearances for the veteran, and he's allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out six batters over five innings during that stretch. Iglesias still has a subpar 4.32 ERA on the season as a result of a pair of poor outings in the middle of the month.