Iglesias picked up the save during Sunday's 3-2 win over Seattle, tossing a perfect ninth inning while striking out two.

Iglesias has tossed three consecutive perfect innings with four strikeouts during that stretch after serving up four runs over his previous two appearances. The veteran missed the first month of the season with a shoulder strain, but he appears to be finding his groove and should continue to see plenty of save opportunities in his first full campaign with Atlanta.