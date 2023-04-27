Iglesias (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Iglesias got a late start to the season due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder, but he's been throwing off the mound for a while now with no issues. It's not clear how many rehab appearances he'll be asked to make, but it seems reasonable to think he'll be activated within a week or so. Iglesias will regain Atlanta's closer job eventually, but it's possible he'll be eased back into it.
