Braves' Raisel Iglesias: Stuck with loss in 10th Tuesday

Iglesias (0-2) took the loss Tuesday as Atlanta fell 7-6 to the Padres, giving up an unearned run on two hits in the 10th inning. He struck out one.

The veteran closer was brought in to keep the game tied in the ninth inning and got the job done, but Iglesias couldn't prevent the phantom runner from scoring in the bottom of the 10th as Manny Machado lined a single up the middle on the first pitch he saw in the frame to bring home Jackson Merrill. Iglesias has been tagged for runs in three of his last four appearances, and over his last nine outings he's stumbled to a 3.72 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB in 9.2 innings. He has yet to blow a save this season, going 15-for-15, but the 36-year-old right-hander seems to be wearing down, and it will be tougher for manager Walt Weiss to find opportunities to give Iglesias some rest with Robert Suarez (forearm) not 100 percent right now.