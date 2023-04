Iglesias (shoulder) will throw a live bullpen session before Monday's game against the Marlins, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Iglesias has been able to throw multiple bullpen sessions, but he'll finally get a chance to face hitters in a simulated environment. The next step for the right-hander would likely be a rehab assignment, and he could be operating as the closer for Atlanta by the end of April.