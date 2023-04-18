Iglesias (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. "He says he feels great, now it's just a matter of progression," said Braves manager Brian Snitker.
Iglesias will likely need another bullpen session or two before going out on a rehab assignment. His exact timetable to return isn't clear, but at least he's started to make progress. Iglesias is working his way back from low-grade right shoulder inflammation, which he developed just before Opening Day. A.J. Minter has been serving as the team's primary closer with Iglesias out.
