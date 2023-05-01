Iglesias (shoulder) struck out one in a perfect fourth inning during a rehab start at Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Iglesias began the regular season on the injured list due to a shoulder strain but he began a rehab assignment Thursday and has tossed two perfect frames over his two minor-league appearances. It's unclear when the right-hander will be activated from the IL, but manager Brian Snitker said Friday that Iglesias won't need to make back-to-back rehab appearances before rejoining the major-league club, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.