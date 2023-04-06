Iglesias (shoulder) had yet to resume throwing as of Thursday, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Iglesias remains in rest and treatment mode two weeks after being diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation. The hope had been that he could join Atlanta's bullpen around mid-April, but now it would appear that the veteran closer might miss the entire month. A.J. Minter seems to have the strongest current hold on Atlanta's ninth-inning gig. Jesse Chavez got a save Wednesday at St. Louis, but Minter was presumably unavailable after pitching both Monday and Tuesday.