Grossman is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Washington, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

With Ronald Acuna (back) returning from a four-game absence and with Eddie Rosario swinging a hot bat of late, Grossman will head to the bench while the former two players fill out the corner-outfield spots. Grossman is slashing .207/.299/.397 in September and could end up moving into a short-side platoon role if Rosario continues to capitalize on his opportunities in the games to come.