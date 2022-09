Grossman went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over Philadelphia.

Grossman knocked an RBI double in the third inning before going deep in the seventh. He's collected multiple hits in three of his last eight games and has now gone 25-for-106 (.236) with five long balls and 21 RBI in 36 games since joining Atlanta. On the year, Grossman is slashing .214/.317/.319 with 25 extra-base hits through 119 contests.