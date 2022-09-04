Grossman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Grossman is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Pablo Lopez) for the second day in a row, perhaps signaling that he's moving into a reserve role in the Atlanta outfield. Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna, who went 3-for-7 with a double in the first two games of the series, will draw his third consecutive start in left field Sunday and may have supplanted Grossman atop the depth chart.