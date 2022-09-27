site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-robbie-grossman-misses-second-straight | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Robbie Grossman: Misses second straight
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grossman isn't starting Tuesday against the Nationals.
Grossman -- batting .207 in September -- will get another day to stretch his legs Tuesday. While he watches from the dugout, Eddie Rosario will fill in for him in left field and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read