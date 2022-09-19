site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Robbie Grossman: Takes seat Monday
RotoWire Staff
Grossman isn't starting Monday's game against the Nationals.
The veteran switch-hitter rests after tallying a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's game versus Philadelphia. Eddie Rosario slots into the lineup for Monday's series opener.
