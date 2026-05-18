Atlanta activated Acuna (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Manager Walt Weiss had indicated earlier Monday that the club could wait until this weekend before reinstating Acuna, but Atlanta opted to activate the outfielder after he completed a full workout without issue Monday. He's not included in the lineup for Monday's series opener in Miami, but Acuna will be available off the bench and should return to the starting nine Tuesday. He's been out since early May with a strained hamstring.