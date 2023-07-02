Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Marlins.

The NL MVP frontrunner took Eury Perez deep to lead off the game, setting the tone for another early offensive eruption -- Atlanta has scored five or more runs in the first inning three times in the last eight days, which is more five-run first frames than any other team has managed all season. Acuna's been the engine fueling that rocket, hitting safely in 12 straight games and slashing .367/.466/.776 over that stretch with six of his 21 homers and seven of his 37 steals on the year.