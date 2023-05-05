Acuna (knee) is "going to be fine," Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Acuna left Thursday's game after he had trouble bending his knee. He was pulled out of caution and received treatment, though it sounds as if he'll avoid the injured list and could even return Friday against the Orioles.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Leaves with apparent knee injury•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Slugs sixth homer•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Productive following injury scare•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: In starting lineup Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Officially day-to-day•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Initial tests bring good news•