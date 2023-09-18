Acuna (calf) will start in right field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Phillies.

Atlanta was swept by Miami over the weekend while the frontrunner for the National League MVP Award was sidelined for the final two games of the series, but Acuna will be back in action for the start of a big three-game set with another divisional rival. Since he's been managing calf tightness of late and Atlanta has already clinched the National League East title, Acuna could receive an off day at some point this week, but his inclusion in the lineup Monday should be reason enough for fantasy managers to activate him with confidence. Kevin Pillar will head back to the bench after spelling Acuna in right field the past two days.