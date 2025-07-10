Acuna went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in a 9-2 win against the Athletics on Wednesday.

Acuna was scratched from Atlanta's previous contest due to a back issue, but he didn't show any signs of a lingering injury Wednesday. The star slugger led off the game with a blast to left field off Mitch Spence and added another solo homer off Spence in the fourth inning. The long balls snapped a 13-game homerless stretch for Acuna, during which he batted just .158 (6-for-38) with only two RBI. Despite that rough period, Acuna is slashing a healthy .336/.454/.601 with 11 home runs, 20 RBI and four stolen bases over 41 contests.