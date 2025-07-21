Acuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

The superstar right fielder crushed a Devin Williams changeup 456 feet to center field to lead off the ninth inning, but the rest of Atlanta's bats couldn't add anything to the rally. It's Acuna's 13th homer of the year and fourth in his last eight games, a stretch in which he's batting .303 (10-for-33) with eight total extra-base hits, six RBI and nine runs.