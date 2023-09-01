Acuna went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, a walk and a stolen base Thursday in an 8-7 victory versus the Dodgers.

In a meeting between the NL's two top teams -- and, arguably, between the league's two top MVP candidates in Acuna and Mookie Betts -- Acuna stole the show early with a second-inning grand slam that gave Atlanta its first lead. The long ball will go down in history, as it gave Acuna 30 homers on the campaign, making him the first player in major-league history with 30 home runs and 60 steals in a single season. The speedy outfielder raised his theft total to 62 with a swipe of second base in the ninth, furthering his MVP case in a contest during which Betts impressed with two homers of his own. The two superstars figure to duke it out for the award over the final month of the campaign.