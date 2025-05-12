Acuna (knee) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Tuesday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Though Acuna will be playing in a game for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee May 26 of last year, he won't be eased in as a designated hitter, as Burns relays that the 27-year-old has been cleared to play the outfield. Atlanta will monitor Acuna closely over his first few games in Florida before determining whether he's ready to shift his assignment to a higher-level affiliate. A timeline hasn't been offered up for when Acuna might be ready to make his 2025 debut with Atlanta, but the club is seemingly leaving the door open for him to return before the end of May.