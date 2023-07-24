Acuna went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

It's the fifth steal in nine games since the All-Star break for Acuna, as the superstar outfielder seems intent on reaching 50 before the end of the month. He's been his usual devastating self at the plate as well, batting .333 (12-for-36) since the break with two homers, three RBI and eight runs scored. In MLB history, only two players -- Eric Davis in 1987 and Barry Bonds in 1990 -- have recorded 30-50 seasons, but Acuna already has 23 homers and 46 steals with over 60 games remaining on the schedule for Atlanta.