Acuna (calf) went through a full workout before Tuesday's game that included acceleration/deceleration drills, and Atlanta manager Brian Snitker indicated that the outfielder likely won't need a rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Snitker ruled out Wednesday as a potential activation date for Acuna, but Acuna appears on track to rejoin the roster before the end of the week. The 27-year-old has been sidelined since July 29 with a calf strain, and over 55 games this season, Acuna is slashing .306/.429/.577 with 14 homers, four steals, 26 RBI and 48 runs.