Acuna (knee) is set to continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett to begin the week, but he could be a candidate to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Atlanta's three-game series with the Padres that begins Friday, Lindsay Crosby of AthlonSports.com reports.

Atlanta has yet to offer word on when Acuna might be cleared to return from the IL to make his 2025 debut with the big club, but his 20-day rehab window will come to an end June 2. He seems likely to return from the IL before then, but a firm target date may not come into focus until Atlanta has a chance to reassess his surgically repaired left knee after at least a couple more games. Thus far over his four rehab games between the Triple-A club and the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Acuna has gone 4-for-9 with two solo home runs, a double and a stellar 6:0 BB:K, but he has yet to attempt a stolen base over his 15 plate appearances. He's made three of his four rehab starts as an outfielder but has yet to play a full nine innings on defense, and he may need to play two nine-inning games in right field on back-to-back days before Atlanta brings him back from the IL.