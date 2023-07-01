Acuna went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two additional runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's rout of the Marlins.

Atlanta's leadoff hitter had a starring role in another huge offensive performance for the team, taking Steven Okert deep in the seventh inning to cap a 16-run eruption. Acuna has hit safely in 11 straight games and reached base safely in 18 straight, slashing .361/.453/.764 over that latter stretch, and on the year he's up to 20 homers and 37 steals through 81 games. If he stays healthy in the second half, the 25-year-old is on track to post numbers never before seen in an MLB season.