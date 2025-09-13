Acuna went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-3 loss to the Astros.

The right fielder took Colton Gordon deep in the sixth inning to get Atlanta on the board, although they were already staring at an 11-0 deficit at that point. The homer was Acuna's 16th of the season in only 80 contests, but his first since Aug. 22, snapping a 17-game drought in which he's batted just .143 (8-for-56) with two doubles. Acuna's capable of heating up in a hurry, and with five hits in his last four starts, he could be gearing up for a big finish to the campaign.