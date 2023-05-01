Acuna was removed in the first inning of the second game of Monday's doubleheader with the Mets after he was struck in the left shoulder by a pitch in his first plate appearance, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and two additional runs in Atlanta's 9-8 win in Game 1, crumpled to the ground in pain when he was drilled by Tylor Megill's opening pitch in Game 2. After Acuna was looked at by a trainer, Atlanta made the decision to pull the 25-year-old from the contest, with Kevin Pillar coming off the bench to pinch run for him. Consider Acuna day-to-day until Atlanta likely provides another update on his condition later Monday.