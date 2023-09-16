Acuna exited Friday's game against the Marlins in the seventh inning with right calf tightness.
Acuna pulled up after grounding into a double play to end the top of the seventh inning. He went out to right field to begin the bottom of the frame, though he exited after speaking with trainers. Positively, he appears to have avoided a serious issue.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Gets aboard four times in loss•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Slugs two homers in victory•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Homers in third straight game•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Cements MLB's first 30-60 campaign•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Closes in on history with huge game•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Nabs 56th steal•