Acuna went 2-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Pirates.

Acuna picked up his second steal of September while getting on base multiple times for the third game in a row. Through eight games this month, he's hitting .314 (11-for-35) with five homers and eight RBI. The superstar outfielder is up to a .336/.417/.586 slash line with 35 homers, 91 RBI, 128 runs scored and 64 steals through 141 contests overall.