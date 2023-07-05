Acuna went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

There was some concern about Acuna's shoulder after he appeared to jam it on a stolen-base attempt Monday. It didn't end up being an issue, and he was back to running again with his 41st steal of the year and his 11th theft in the last 13 games in Tuesday's contest. The five-category superstar continues to dominate -- he's slashing .337/.415/.598 with 21 home runs, 54 RBI and 78 runs scored over 85 games as Atlanta's leadoff hitter.