Acuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Manager Brian Snitker said Saturday that the outfielder is getting some time off to rest his sore right knee, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Unless Acuna's condition took a dramatic turn from the worse in the past 24 hours, the 24-year-old is likely just getting some extra maintenance for his right knee, the same one in which he suffered a season-ending ACL tear last summer. Acuna, who also missed a game earlier this month due to the sore knee, is expected to be ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies following a team off day Monday. Robbie Grossman will shift over from left field to replace Acuna in right field Sunday.