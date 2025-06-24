Braves' Ronald Acuna: Goes deep, swipes bag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Acuna went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a stolen base in Monday's win against the Mets.
Acuna singled and stole second in the first inning before knocking a solo shot in the third. He went deep for the ninth time and stole his third bag of the year. It was the first time since September of 2023 that Acuna had a home run and a steal in the same contest. He owns a ridiculous .396/.500/.713 slash line through 122 plate appearances.
More News
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Crosses plate twice in loss•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Extends hit streak with homer•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Stays hot in win•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Steals first bag of season•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Homer, three hits in win•
-
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Launches long ball in victory•