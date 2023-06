Acuna went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Twins.

The MVP front-runner led an incredible barrage that saw Atlanta homer five times off Joe Ryan in the team's first 10 plate appearances. Acuna is putting the finishing touches on a massive June that's seen him slash .343/.400/.657 over 23 games with eight of his 19 homers and 12 of his 35 steals on the season.