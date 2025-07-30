Atlanta is expected to place Acuna (Achilles) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Acuna was visibly uncomfortable running in the outfield before Atlanta made the decision to pull him in the sixth inning. He was diagnosed with Achilles tightness shortly after his exit, and the issue has now been deemed serious enough to warrant a trip to the injured list. A return timeline will likely come once the star outfielder is evaluated further. In the meantime, Eli White will presumably step in as Atlanta's primary right fielder.