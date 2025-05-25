Acuna went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Padres.

Acuna followed up his season debut with a 427-foot homer to extend Atlanta's lead in the sixth inning. The 27-year-old did strike out three times, but it's encouraging to see his power return so quickly. Through two games back from a year-long absence, he's gone 3-for-9 with two home runs and three RBI while batting leadoff in both contests.