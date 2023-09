Acuna went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

Acuna hasn't slowed down since achieving the majors' first 30-60 campaign Thursday, as he's homered in each of the two games since. He's gone 13-for-28 (.464) during his active six-game hitting streak, and he's even drive in 11 runs out of the leadoff spot in that span. The superstar is slashing a stunning .337/.419/.582 with 32 homers, 63 stolen bases, 85 RBI and 123 runs scored over 135 contests.