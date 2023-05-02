Acuna (shoulder) is in Atlanta's starting lineup Tuesday versus the Marlins.
Acuna took a pitch off his left shoulder in the second half of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets, but imaging scans showed no fractures and he is right back in action for Tuesday night's series opener at Miami. The 25-year-old superstar will start in right field and bat leadoff against the Marlins and right-hander Sandy Alcantara.
