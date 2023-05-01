The X-rays on Acuna's left shoulder came back negative, and he's now undergoing imaging at a New York hospital, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna was struck by a pitch during the second half of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets and immediately left the contest to undergo further testing. The team initially revealed that he had been diagnosed with a left shoulder contusion after X-rays at the stadium came back negative, though Atlanta will due its due diligence to ensure their star outfielder avoided any significant damage. The team should know more about Acuna's status moving forward after receiving his latest imaging results.