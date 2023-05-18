Acuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Acuna has homered in four straight contests, and his hitting streak is up to eight games. He's batted .375 (12-for-32) with five homers and three steals over that span. The star outfielder's surge has him up to a .345/.437/.613 slash line with 11 long balls, 18 steals, 27 RBI and 39 runs scored through 43 contests this season. Acuna remains one of the top fantasy players since he can contribute in all five standard roto hitting categories while batting leadoff in Atlanta's potent lineup.