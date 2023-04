Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Astros.

His first-inning steal was his league-leading 12th of the season, with half of them coming in the last seven games. Acuna just seems to have an aversion to stopping at first base in general -- over his last 10 games, he's batting .415 (17-for-41) with six doubles and a homer, boosting his slash line on the season to a stellar .374/.452/.560.